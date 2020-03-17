Penguins given free rein to explore aquarium after shutting doors to visitors - VIDEO



THE CORONAVIRUS outbreak may have dampened people's spirits with the closures of many businesses, but a video of rockhopper penguins exploring an empty aquarium has added some much-needed lightness. More in feedproxy.google.com »