ï»¿Monday, 16 March 2020
Hawaii volcano: Baffled experts make shock bomb discovery that helped town in lava panic
Added: 16.03.2020 15:40 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: www.sott.net
HAWAII's Mauna Loa was found to have a cluster of "ancient-looking bombs" found that were dropped in the huge volcano by the US military in a bid to save a nearby town from devastation, a stunned hiker has discovered.
