'We prefer her rival!' Merkel snubbed by own party allies as her power hangs by thread

Added: 16.03.2020 14:36 | 2 views | 0 comments

ANGELA MERKEL finds herself in the midst of a political crisis in Germany as party opponents aim to oust her from the role of Chancellor - and a spokesman from a group critical of the country's leadership believes her long-standing rival could pose a huge threat.