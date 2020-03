Coronavirus spreads in French parliament as FOUR new cases confirmed in 24 hours



Added: 13.03.2020 22:54 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: blogs.wsj.com



AT LEAST nine members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus, with four cases being reported in less than 24 hours, French media reported. Politicians Maina Sage and André Chassaigne confirmed they had contracted the sometimes fatal infection on Thursday morning; while Sandrine Mörch and Raphaël Gérard announced they had gone into self-isolation later in the day. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: France