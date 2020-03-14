Added: 13.03.2020 22:54 | 8 views | 0 comments

AT LEAST nine members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus, with four cases being reported in less than 24 hours, French media reported. Politicians Maina Sage and AndrÃ© Chassaigne confirmed they had contracted the sometimes fatal infection on Thursday morning; while Sandrine MÃ¶rch and RaphaÃ«l GÃ©rard announced they had gone into self-isolation later in the day.