|Coronavirus spreads in French parliament as FOUR new cases confirmed in 24 hours
AT LEAST nine members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus, with four cases being reported in less than 24 hours, French media reported. Politicians Maina Sage and AndrÃ© Chassaigne confirmed they had contracted the sometimes fatal infection on Thursday morning; while Sandrine MÃ¶rch and RaphaÃ«l GÃ©rard announced they had gone into self-isolation later in the day.
