THE CORONAVIRUS crisis has sparked a collapse in global oil prices with industry experts predicting the biggest one-day decline in 29 years today as demand dries up in the wake of the outbreak. More than £140 billion was wiped off the value of UK companies in early trading as an all-out oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent stock markets across the world plunging.