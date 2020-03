Added: 05.03.2020 16:26 | 10 views | 0 comments

CORONAVIRUS is rapidly sweeping across the continent and France has said it is ready to mobilise the army if the outbreak spins out of control, the defence minister has said. France, which says it is ready to face an epidemic of the deadly flu-like infection, has more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of six. Dozens are in intensive care.