'Ridiculous' EU urged to 'get their act together' by ex-NATO chief over Greek border chaos

05.03.2020

EU leaders have been lambasted by a former NATO commander who claims he warned the bloc 10 years ago of the huge consequences their failing borders policy would have on mass migration from Africa and the Middle East, amid rising tensions between Greece and Turkey.