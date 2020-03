Added: 04.03.2020 14:12 | 7 views | 0 comments

LEO Varadkar has been slapped down by Mary Lou McDonald after Ireland's acting leader confirmed he had written to her offering talks about a coalition Government - only for the Sinn Fein leader to describe him as "unworthy of the office of Taoiseach" in the wake of his recent criticism of her party in a newspaper column.