Trump accused of cover up over number of coronavirus cases in US as deaths mount



Added: 04.03.2020 0:37 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.globalresearch.ca



FEARS are growing that the Trump administration is trying to cover up the real number of coronavirus cases in the US, after the Centre for Disease Control stopped publishing the number of tests that have been given for COVID-19 from its website.