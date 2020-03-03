Varadkar shamed: Irish PM torn apart over 'disgraceful' comments - 'This is outrageous!'

SINN Fein have launched a stinging attack on Leo Varadkar, branding Ireland's acting Taoiseach "disgraceful" for comments made about the staunch Republican party's finances and claims its politicians "appear to live way beyond their means".