EU chaos: MEPs lash out at Czech PMâ€™s â€˜hate speechâ€™ after he branded them â€™traitorsâ€™

Added: 03.03.2020 14:24 | 7 views | 0 comments

MEMBERS of the European Parliament examining the use of European Union funds in the Czech Republic have reacted furiously to accusations from Prime Minister Andrej Babis they are "traitors" for their work.