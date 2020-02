Falklands UK sovereignty would end Argentina’s ambitions, says Simon Weston



FALKLANDS War veteran Simon Weston believes making the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic a full member of the UK, and granting it representation in Westminster, would once and for all draw a line under Argentina's push for sovereignty over the British overseas territory. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK