Tuesday, 25 February 2020
India-Pakistan war threat: Kashmir â€˜terroristsâ€™ threaten peace, police chief warns
Added: 24.02.2020 22:19 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: newsd.in
PAKISTAN is "pushing terrorists" across the Indian side of the so-called Line of Control which separates the two countries in an effort to sabotage peace efforts in the disputed Kashmir region, a senior police officer has claimed.
Tags:
Indiana
,
Pakistan
,
India
,
Police
