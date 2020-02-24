Coronavirus alert: WHO reveals â€˜major protectiveâ€™ measure people can take to combat virus



Added: 24.02.2020 11:30 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.news.uct.ac.za



CORONAVIRUS fears have rocketed as more cases are confirmed around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation to placate worries and issue advice for "major protections" that people can take to ensure they are not infected. More in feedproxy.google.com »