FRENCH politician Florian Philippot yesterday reiterated his call for a French exit, or Frexit, from the European Union, as he said France should stop paying into the bloc's "calamitous" budget. His warning came as European leaders clashed on Thursday in thorny talks on a joint 2021-2027 budget that was left with a multi-billion-euro hole after Britain's departure.