At least EU like me! Varadkar â€˜eyeing up Brussels roleâ€™ after Irish election humiliation

Added: 21.02.2020 10:18 | 4 views | 0 comments

LEO Varadkar may already be looking to duck out of Irish politics in favour of a lucrative job with the European Union after his defeat in today's Taoiseach election, a former diplomat has suggested.