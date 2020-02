Added: 21.02.2020 0:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

TURKEY'S parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop on Wednesday accused Emmanuel Macron of "islamophobia" and "sowing chaos" among Muslims after the French leader announced a string of measures intended to crack down on the risk of "separatism". The French centrist has pledged to combat radical Islam by giving the government more say over the schooling of children, the financing of mosques and the training of imams.