A FRENCH mayor received a torrent of online abuse after meeting President Emmanuel Macron to discuss climate change. Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, a town in the French Alps department of Haute Savoie, said he had received "more than 800 hate messages and death threats" on Facebook following his meeting with the young centrist last Thursday.