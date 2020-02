Furious Italy tells EU 'change the rules of we'll do the same as the British'

Added: 17.02.2020 14:18 | 3 views | 0 comments

MATTEO Salvini has warned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Italy could be the next country to quit the EU unless the bloc gets a radical overhaul - and warned if it came to a choice between his country and the EU, Brussels would be the inevitable loser.