Friday, 14 February 2020
Varadkar crisis: PM facing humiliating coalition as Sinn Fein forced out - â€˜Last resortâ€™
Added: 14.02.2020 8:52 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: www.thesun.ie
LEO VARADKAR is facing up to the humiliating prospect of having to form a coalition with rivals Fianna Fail in a desperate bid to hold onto power, with Sinn Fein set to be forced out despite scoring a shock general election win.
More in feedproxy.google.com
