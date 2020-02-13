EU SHOCKING video: Moment MEP scolded for foul-mouthed 'gobs****' rant in EU plenary

IRISH MEP Mick Wallace was reproached after launching into a scathing rant against EU member states recognising the government of "gob****e" Venezuelan President Juan GuaidÃ³.