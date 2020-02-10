Germany in crisis as Merkelâ€™s protÃ©gÃ© AKK QUITS as leader after disastrous year in power

Added: 10.02.2020 8:33 | 8 views | 0 comments

GERMANY has been rocked after CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will not enter the race to take over from Angela Merkel as Chancellor, a party source has revealed, following a year of chaos for the European superpower.