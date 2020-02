Added: 09.02.2020 7:01 | 9 views | 0 comments

PEOPLE living in Britain's 14 overseas territories, from Gibraltar at the tip of Spain, to Bermuda in the Caribbean, to the tiny Pitcairn Islands in the South Pacific, plus the nation's three Crown Dependencies - Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man - are entitled to UK Parliamentary representation - and they should get it sooner rather than later, and whether they ask for it or not, campaigners have insisted.