WW3 warning: THREE â€˜big concernâ€™ flashpoints which could see deadly US conflict in 2020

Added: 08.02.2020 18:17 | 21 views | 0 comments

WORLD WAR 3 fears have plagued the US's foreign policy in recent years. As tensions brew in regions across the world, experts have highlighted three disputes which could erupt into conflict in 2020.