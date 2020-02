Macron's ‘amateur’ government blasted for being ‘tough on the weak, soft on the powerful’

EMMANUEL MACRON'S government is pro-rich and anti-poor, far-right lawmaker Sébastien Chenu said on Monday, as he described the French leader and his allies as mere "amateurs".