Super Bowl 2020: Shakira sparks outrage amid accusations of lip-syncing - â€˜Donâ€™t get it!â€™

Added: 03.02.2020 0:49 | 8 views | 0 comments

JENNIFER LOPEZ left Twitter users gushing following her scintillating Super Bowl 2020 performance on Sunday night, while fellow performer Shakira was accused of lip-syncing.