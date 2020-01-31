France pension crisis: Emmanuel Macron told he has â€˜LOST the battle for public opinionâ€™

Added: 31.01.2020 19:44 | 9 views | 0 comments

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has "lost" the battle for public opinion, leftwing politician Adrien Quatennens said on Thursday, as he warned the young centrist's controversial pension reform would inevitably slash retirement benefits.