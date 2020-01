Added: 31.01.2020 12:49 | 1 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR PUTIN, having already introduced sweeping constitutional reform which could consolidate his power post-presidency, may also take on the title of ‘Supreme Leader' as politicians look to reshape the country's future. But this plan was greeted by brutal mocking, including from the Kremlin's biggest challenger, who compared the Russian leader to Darth Vader.