Coronavirus: Chinese use motorbike helmets and plastic containers in protection attempt



Added: 29.01.2020 19:01 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



A PASSENGER worried about the deadly coronavirus outbreak has worn a motorbike helmet while travelling from China to Australia to fight off infection, in one of many unusual measures as the death toll in China rose to 132 from 106 in one day. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia