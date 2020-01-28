Coronavirus: Chilling video shows extent of China virus outbreak in lockdown town of Wuhan



Added: 28.01.2020 20:06 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chetwoods.com



CORONAVIRUS-infected town of Wuhan is still on lockdown after the outbreak of the deadly virus that crippled China this week. Chilling footage from the quarantined town has now emerged, showing scenes resembling an apocalyptic film. More in feedproxy.google.com »