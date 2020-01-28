â€˜Waiting for darknessâ€™ Motherâ€™s letter before she was killed in Auschwitz revealed

A VICTIM of Auschwitz Vilma Grunwald wrote a letter to her husband and children shortly before she was gassed to death in Auschwitz in 1944 where she detailed how she was calmly "waiting for darkness".