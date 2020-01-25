Falkland Islands rallying cry: â€˜We will ALWAYS be Britishâ€¦ but we NEED Brexit helpâ€™

FALKLAND Islanders have an "unquestionable" commitment to Britain and are "proud" to be members of the "British family", Richard Hyslop, the territory's UK Representative, has said.