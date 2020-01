France caves to Trump as Macron scraps digital tax to avoid crippling trade war with US

FRANCE on Wednesday agreed to delay its tax on tech behemoths in exchange for the United States' promise to hold off tough retaliatory tariffs, offering a brief sigh of relief in the US and European Union's increasingly strained relations over trade.