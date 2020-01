Added: 22.01.2020 17:22 | 15 views | 0 comments

DONALD TRUMP took the opportunity today to boast that the US is an "economic powerhouse" during his speech at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, the summit has also been the setting of a damning prediction made by billionaire investor George Soros, who claimed that the President "will fail" in his time as White House chief.