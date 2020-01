Added: 20.01.2020 19:26 | 5 views | 0 comments

BACKLASH against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms is refusing to die out, with a new poll showing the public’s unwavering rejection of the French President’s proposed changes. The plan to fuse the country’s myriad pension schemes into a universal system has been rejected by hardline union leaders, who argue it will force people to work longer for less.