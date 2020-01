Added: 20.01.2020 19:44 | 5 views | 0 comments

EMMANUEL MACRON’s government has reacted furiously after protesters tried to storm a Paris theatre being visited by the French President on Saturday evening. The young leader wants to replace the country’s byzantine pension scheme with a universal, points-based system. However, the plans have caused outrage in France, with unions saying the changes will force millions of people to work longer for less.