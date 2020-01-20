Polling guru John Curtice shocks Nicola Sturgeon with independence referendum warning



NICOLA STURGEON’S Scottish Independence hopes have been dashed after polling guru John Curtice dismissed her claims that there is a mandate from the Scottish people for a second referendum as a "highly dubious exercise”. More in feedproxy.google.com »