Added: 17.01.2020 18:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

NEARLY two-thirds of French people “don’t trust” President Emmanuel Macron, a poll published on Thursday found, as the young centrist grapples to contain protests against his controversial overhaul of the country’s unwieldy pension system. The poll, conducted by Elabe for Les Echos newspaper and Radio Classique, showed that 63 percent of those interviewed “trust” their 42-year-old leader, up two percentage points from last month.