FRENCH rightwing leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed her intention to stand in the country’s 2022 presidential election, positioning herself as President Emmanuel Macron’s number one rival. Mme Le Pen told reporters on Thursday as she presented her New Year’s wishes: “My decision is made. These are not fickle thoughts that cross my mind when I look in the mirror in the morning… My intentions are clear.