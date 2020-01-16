Trump accused of â€˜nepotismâ€™ for sending Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to Davos

Added: 16.01.2020 21:22 | 11 views | 0 comments

DONALD TRUMPâ€™s decision to include his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the delegation representing the US at the World Economic Forum in Davos has split opinions on social media.