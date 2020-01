Added: 13.01.2020 19:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

IRAN is embroiled in a financial and political crisis after its increased tensions in the US have culminated in military exchanges. While President Donald Trump is seen by many in the country as the enemy, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has previously taken aim at the UK, referring to the US ally as evil and even starting "death to Britain" chants.