Added: 13.01.2020 9:50 | 10 views | 0 comments

WORLD WAR 3 fears have erupted this month as the US and Iran's hostile rhetoric culminated in Tehran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane sparking international outrage – but, while US President Donald Trump continues to lambast the Iranian regime, Washington was responsible for a similar tragedy in 1988 which left an irreversible strain on the countries' relations.