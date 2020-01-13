Egypt breakthrough: How â€˜exceptional discoveryâ€™ in untouched tomb stunned archaeologist

Added: 13.01.2020 6:17 | 5 views | 0 comments

EGYPT expertÂ AlejandroÂ Jimenez-SerranoÂ struck every archaeologistâ€™s dream when he uncovered a 4,000-year-old untouched tomb inÂ Qubbet el-Hawa.