Egypt breakthrough: How â€˜exceptional discoveryâ€™ in untouched tomb stunned archaeologist

Added: 12.01.2020 5:01 | 13 views | 0 comments

EGYPT expertÂ AlejandroÂ Jimenez-SerranoÂ struck every archaeologistâ€™s dream when he uncovered a 4,000-year-old untouched tomb inÂ Qubbet el-Hawa.