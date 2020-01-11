Iran crisis: Tehran â€˜set to attack four US embassiesâ€™ before Soleimani killing, says Trump

IRAN was plotting attacks on four US embassies, including the one in Baghdad, prior to the air strike which killed military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump has claimed.