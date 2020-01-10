Varadkar on brink: Desperate leader begs help from scandal-hit rivals to cling to power

LEO Varadkar is seeking the backing of two controversial members of Irelandâ€™s Dail, or Parliament, in a desperate bid to cling to power as demands grow for the Taoiseach to call a general election.