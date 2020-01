Added: 08.01.2020 0:01 | 3 views | 0 comments

WARSHIPS and helicopters have been put on standby to support British troops in Iraq following fears of Iranian reprisal attacks in the Gulf crisis, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs last night. In a Commons statement, the Cabinet minister also revealed that “non-essential” personnel had been moved out of Baghdad to a separate base at Tajj in recent days as a further precautionary step.