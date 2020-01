Added: 07.01.2020 19:27 | 4 views | 0 comments

IRAN has warned it will strike the US back after Donald Trump ordered the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, and could use a range of methods, according to one expert. But, as Tehran plans its retaliation, the US Defence Secretary has warned even though America does not seek a war with Iran, it is “prepared to finish one”.