World War 3: Iran to launch ‘damaging’ cyberattack in retaliation for US killing - claim

Added: 07.01.2020 20:47 | 3 views | 0 comments

WORLD WAR 3 fears are rising after US President Donald Trump approved a US-led drone assassination which killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani. A digital propaganda expert has now revealed how Iran could already be readying revenge cyber-attacks.