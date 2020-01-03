Iran chaos: Brussels BEGS for Tehran and US to de-escalate tensions after Trump airstrikes

BRUSSELS today begged for a de-escalation in the tensions after the United States assassinated Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iranâ€™s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad.